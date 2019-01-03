Black Mirror season 5 "shifted back" because of 'Bandersnatch'

From Digital Spy

While everyone is currently immersed in Black Mirror's big one-off interactive offering 'Bandersnatch', what fans really want is a full fifth season of the show.

Well, co-showrunners Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have given us an update on that front, admitting that season 5 (due this year) has been "shifted back a little bit" because of the time it took to make 'Bandersnatch'.

"We knew going into it that it would be difficult and challenging and more complicated than a normal film that we would do. Even then, we underestimated," Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo credit: Endemol/House of Tomorrow - Netflix More

"As the story expanded, I like to say that the story got longer and it got wider. So the whole thing started expanding a bit like an inflatable life raft in a small room."

He added: "We knew going into it that this would impact our time, but it hasn't stopped us from doing other films. I think it's fair to say that it took us more time and effort than we had initially anticipated."

Elaborating further, Jones explained: "Something like this is obviously a massive undertaking and bizarrely, the really time-consuming thing is holding onto that truthfulness.

Photo credit: Endemol/House of Tomorrow - Netflix More

"You could have created something like this where there were very dramatic and very big, disparate decisions for Stefan to make. But you might have ended up with a sprawling and incohesive story, which wouldn't have been very satisfying.

"There's so much content and not reflected in the content is the craftsmanship, and what you have to take out to make the world exist – or feel as if it does exist in one cohesive world.

"So it did take an enormous amount of time and as a result, then season five sort of gets shifted back a little bit. But this is such a huge, interesting new opportunity for Netflix that we're a part of.

"And there is so much fun to be had with it."

Black Mirror 'Bandersnatch' is streaming now on Netflix, while season 5 is due to be released this year.



Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account .

('You Might Also Like',)