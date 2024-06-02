Bill Skarsgård isn't a fan of The Crow's ending in new movie

The Crow reboot star Bill Skarsgård has revealed he isn't a fan of the movie's ending.

Based on the 1994 film of the same name, the gothic revenge thriller will see Skarsgård take on the role of Eric Draven — who returns from the dead to take revenge on those who brutally killed him and his fiancée Shelly (FKA Twigs).

Speaking to Esquire ahead of the film's release on June 7, the actor candidly explained that he would have preferred an alternative ending.

Teasing that there could be an opening for a follow-up film, he said: "I personally preferred something more definitive."

We were treated to first-look images of The Crow earlier this year when the film's director Rupert Sanders also confirmed that the reboot would make a change from the original movie.

Instead of Eric of Shelly dying in the opening moments of the film, the reboot will instead explore their relationship before tragedy strikes.

"What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that," Sanders previously told Vanity Fair.

"I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song — the beauty of melancholy."

The Crow also stars Yellowstone and Succession actor Danny Huston, Foundation's Laura Birn, 1899's Isabella Wei, The Woman King's Jordan Bolger and Ganglands' Sami Bouajila.

Elsewhere, Skarsgård is set to reprise his role as Pennywise in the upcoming It prequel series Welcome to Derry — which will serve as the Dancing Clown's origin story during the 1960s.

White Boy Rick's Taylour Paige, Overlord's Jovan Adepo, Perry Mason star Chris Chalk and Oppenheimer's James Remar round out the show's cast.

The Crow will arrive in cinemas on June 7.





