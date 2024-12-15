The Bibi Files review – documentary argues the case against Netanyahu

There’s a tipping point for any political leader who stays too long in the top job: a moment when their identity and that of the country they govern start to blur. This insightful documentary about Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been in power, on and off, for more than 17 years since 1996, argues that for “Bibi” that moment passed long ago, with catastrophic consequences.

In her crisply edited chronology, South African film-maker Alexis Bloom makes a strong case that Netanyahu’s legal woes – the politician is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes – mean that it’s very much in his interests to prolong Israel’s war on Gaza. Interviewees talk of wholesale quantities of champagne and cigars requested by Netanyahu from associates, with extravagant gifts of jewellery for his wife, Sara. Meanwhile, interrogation footage of her husband – a key component of the film – is eye-opening (he’s described elsewhere as an adept liar).

Bloom argues that Netanyuhu believes his best hope of staying out of prison is to stay in power, and that Israel’s lurch to the right is a means to this end. Essential viewing.