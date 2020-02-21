Better Call Saul co-creator says that "worlds collide" in season 5

Better Call Saul season 5 starts this weekend, and we're primed to return to Albuquerque’s darkest corners. While the upcoming season won't quite bridge the final gap between the spin-off and Breaking Bad – we've already had confirmation that the sixth and final season will do exactly that – the groundwork for that intersection will be built over the course of the coming episodes.

Speaking to EW, series co-creator Peter Gould described Better Call Saul season 5 as the point where "worlds collide," referring to the stories of Jonathan Banksd's Mike Ehrmantraut and Bob Odenkirk's eponymous Saul.

“The fuse has been lit in the previous four seasons, and season 5 is where the explosion happens,” he said.

“Sometimes you get two shows for the price of one,”Gould continued. “For many of the seasons there was the Mike Ehrmantraut half of the story and the Jimmy McGill half of the story, and they’ve only touched occasionally. This season is where it all becomes one story, much more than it has in the past. You’re going to see characters who you never expected to be in conflict with each other in the same scene. It was very energizing and exciting to watch. This is the season where worlds collide.”

How explosive this collision will be, remains to be seen. All we know is that – judging by some stunning reviews – we're in for an all-killer, no-filler season of television. Better Call Saul season 5 starts on AMC in the US this Sunday, February 23.

