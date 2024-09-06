Beetlejuice 2 runtime confirmed to be longer than original

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has arrived in cinemas, and if you're seeing the sequel this weekend, you might be wondering how long it is.

We can confirm that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice runs for 105 minutes or one hour and 45 minutes, if you prefer.

That's over 10 minutes longer than the first film, which ran for 92 minutes.

The anticipated sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton movie will see the return of Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz. Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega has also joined the star-studded cast as Lydia's teen daughter Astrid.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice picks up decades after the first movie with a death in the family, leading Delia, Lydia and Astrid to return home to Winter River.

"Still haunted by Betelgeuse, Lydia's life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife," the official synopsis confirmed.

"When someone says Betelgeuse's name three times, the mischievous demon gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Other notable cast members include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Burn Gornam, Danny DeVito and House of the Dragon star Arthur Conti.

Keaton recently spoke about how the sequel improves upon its predecessor, sharing: "[It has] a stronger story. There's more of a connection for the audience in terms of the other characters.

"There's things in here that I wasn't ready for, that are beyond delightful," he continued. "Instead of saying, 'I can't wait until this thing shows up,' or, 'I just want this thing called Beetlejuice to go nuts'."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out now in cinemas.





