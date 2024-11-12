BBC says Gary Lineker will be 'hugely missed' after Match of the Day exit

The BBC says Gary Lineker will be "hugely missed" on 'Match of the Day'.

The 63-year-old retired footballer has presented the Beeb's iconic football highlights show since 1999, but it's been confirmed he will step down at the end of the current season in May 2025.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said in a statement: "After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD.

"We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.

"He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”

Gary will continue fronting the 'MOTD Top Ten' podcast while his 'The Rest is Football' podcast will air on BBC Sounds.

He has also "agreed in principle" to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup, and he will be fronting the BBC's coverage of the tournament, as well as the broadcaster's FA Cup coverage for the 2025/26 season.

He said: "I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

Alex added: "Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup."

Lineker opened negotiations with the BBC over a new contract in October, and is currently its highest-paid star, earning more than £1.3 million per year.

All parties are said to be "pleased" with their new agreement, which gives Lineker more time to focus on his other business interests.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Negotiations have been ongoing for the past six weeks and finally a deal has been struck that everyone is pleased with."