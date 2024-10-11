BBC announce new period drama The Other Bennet Sister

The BBC have commissioned new period drama 'The Other Bennet Sister'.

The 10-part series is based on Janice Hadlow's novel of the same name and focuses on Mary Bennet, the middle sister from Jane Austin's 'Pride and Prejudice' and is described as being her "fresh spin around the ballroom".

An official synopsis states: "[This] takes as its premise that - when it comes to the Bennet sisters - while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality most us are more like Mary.

"Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer… overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life… until Mary takes matters into her own hands.

"'The Other Bennet Sister' gives Mary Bennet the epic love story nobody predicted for her, taking her from her family home in Meryton to the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and valleys of the Lake District - all in search of independence, romance and, most elusive of all, self-love and acceptance."

'The Power's Sarah Quintrell has written the script and is "thrilled" to be involved with the project.

She said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary - the other Bennet sister - exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out.

"It’s a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow’s brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf, and to have found our home at the BBC.

"I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong...) watching the BBC's wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of, and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen - not least for all the Marys out there."

The show comes almost 30 years after the BBC's 'Pride and Prejudice' series, which starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, and was released in 1995.

And network bosses find it "incredibly exciting" to return to Austen's creations.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, who also commissioned the series, added: "The BBC's Pride and Prejudice will forever be a classic moment in television history, and it's incredibly exciting to return to Jane Austen's irresistible world and go even further than before - this time in the footsteps of The Other Bennet Sister, Mary.

"We fell in love with Sarah’s adaptation because it’s a true underdog story packed full of heart, wit and charm, and a chance to explore Austen in a playful, original and heartfelt way."

'The Other Bennet Sister' will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer but a release date and casting information have yet to be announced.