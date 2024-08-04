The Batman 2 confirms major return as it gets exciting filming update

The Batman - Part II has confirmed Colin Farrell's return with director Matt Reeves revealing that filming for the sequel will begin next year.

Breaking the news at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, The Batman director Reeves revealed that Farrell would be reprising the role of Oswald 'The Penguin' Cobblepot for the upcoming sequel.

Talking at SDCC's The Penguin series panel, Reeves confirmed that shooting will start next year as Farrell's Penguin needs to be in a "certain place for that."

HBO

Related: The Batman 2 release date, cast and everything you need to know

He is seemingly referring to the events that are set to take place within The Penguin series that are set to lead into the events of The Batman - Part II.

So far this is the first time it has been absolutely confirmed that Farrell's character would be making an appearance in the sequel past the spin-off series.

The upcoming eight-episode series from Reeves will pick things up a week after events of The Batman and will make its debut on Max on September 19, 2024. In the UK, the series will air on Sky Atlantic while streaming on NOW in late 2024.

Max

Related: Best LEGO Batman sets for 2024

The Batman - Part II, which is the second film in Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight trilogy, has a theatrical release of October 2, 2026.

Speaking recently about returning to the streets of Gotham for the small screen, Farrell said: "The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.

"I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. [It] will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."

The Penguin will premiere on Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in late 2024.

You Might Also Like