Barry McGuigan wants to avoid being 'politically incorrect' on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Barry McGuigan has had a "number of discussions" with 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' producers on how "best not to offend people".

The 63-year-old former boxer admitted he is concerned there is a "possibility" of him saying something "politically incorrect" during his stint in the jungle but he is "keen to get it right" and will take on board any constructive criticism.

He is quoted by MailOnline as saying: "I've just had a number of discussions this morning with the production people so that you do your best not to offend people.

"So if I offend anybody, or if I say something wrong, I will ask them how they would like me to address them. And therefore I want to get it right, and I want to hear it from them.

"So I'll do my best to do that. But you know, am I going to put my hand on my heart and say I'll go through potentially three weeks without saying something politically incorrect? No, I can't say I'll do that. But of course, that's always a possibility."

Barry is concerned about the possibility of being "cancelled" if he says the wrong thing.

He said: "Political correctness changes every day.

"And how you address people, how you address sexes and race and all of that, you have to be politically correct, especially when potentially 10 to 12 million people watch it.

"So you know, it's just trying to hurt people's feelings. I don't want to do that. So you do your level best to [make sure] that you're politically correct."

But the retired sportsman thinks it would be "impossible" to avoid any arguments in the camp for the duration of the show and is willing to play "referee".

He said: "It's simply impossible to be in a sort of pressurised environment like that for three weeks, potentially more than that, and not have falling outs."