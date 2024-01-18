Bafta nominations in full
Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the Bafta film awards, with 13 nods.
Here are the nominations in full:
– Best Film
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
And the nominees for Best Film are… 🥁🥁🥁
ANATOMY OF A FALLTHE HOLDOVERSKILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOONOPPENHEIMERPOOR THINGS#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NM6OCFTrXM
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Outstanding British Film
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone Of Interest
Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding British Film nominees! 🎬 🌠
ALL OF US STRANGERSHOW TO HAVE SEXNAPOLEONTHE OLD OAKPOOR THINGSRYE LANESALTBURNSCRAPPERWONKATHE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/hhSpohTIW5
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (Director)
The Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees💫
LISA SELBY, REBECCA LLOYD-EVANS, ALEX FRYCHRISTOPHER SHARPSAVANAH LEAF, SHIRLEY O'CONNOR, MEDB RIORDANMOLLY MANNING WALKERELLA GLENDINING#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/krIBH6UyFD
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Film Not In The English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy Of A Fall
Past Lives
Society Of The Snow
The Zone Of Interest
Well done to all our Film Not in the English Language nominees! 🌍🎬
20 DAYS IN MARIUPOLANATOMY OF A FALLPAST LIVESSOCIETY OF THE SNOWTHE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dLzFzKulJI
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
🎥 Our Documentary nominees 🎥
20 DAYS IN MARIUPOLAMERICAN SYMPHONYBEYOND UTOPIASTILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIEWHAM!#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/JzX3PinZGq
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Next up, the nominees for Animated Film! 🖌️
THE BOY AND THE HERONCHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGETELEMENTALSPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1mlfJgNQ4A
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Director
All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet
The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
Maestro – Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Congratulations to our Director nominees! 🙌
ANDREW HAIGH All of Us StrangersJUSTINE TRIET Anatomy of a FallALEXANDER PAYNE The HoldoversBRADLEY COOPER MaestroCHRISTOPHER NOLAN OppenheimerJONATHAN GLAZER The Zone of Interest#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DmS25WpCRn
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Original Screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
From script to screen, our Original Screenplay nominees are… ✍️
ANATOMY OF A FALLBARBIETHE HOLDOVERSMAESTROPAST LIVES#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DkVrb6tC9D
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Adapted Screenplay
All Of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Look ‘write’ here! It’s our Adapted Screenplay nominees ✒️
ALL OF US STRANGERSAMERICAN FICTIONOPPENHEIMERPOOR THINGSTHE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bW2dQfpR1F
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
The Leading Actress nominees are… ⭐
FANTASIA BARRINO The Color PurpleSANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a FallCAREY MULLIGAN MaestroVIVIAN OPARAH Rye LaneMARGOT ROBBIE BarbieEMMA STONE Poor Things#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/urPBofDrzv
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
And the Leading Actor nominees are… ⭐
BRADLEY COOPER MaestroCOLMAN DOMINGO RustinPAUL GIAMATTI The HoldoversBARRY KEOGHAN SaltburnCILLIAN MURPHY OppenheimerTEO YOO Past Lives#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/91Il23rBVm
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers
Sandra Huller – The Zone Of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
✨ Supporting Actress nominees ✨
EMILY BLUNT OppenheimerDANIELLE BROOKS The Color PurpleCLAIRE FOY All of Us StrangersSANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of InterestROSAMUND PIKE SaltburnDA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/MaeiAFyRoO
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
✨ Supporting Actor nominees ✨
ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower MoonROBERT DOWNEY JR. OppenheimerJACOB ELORDI SaltburnRYAN GOSLING BarbiePAUL MESCAL All of Us StrangersDOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/3eljMIEjbc
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Casting
All Of Us Strangers
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
How To Have Sex
Killers Of The Flower Moon
– Cinematography
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
It’s time to focus on our Cinematography nominees… 🎥
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOONMAESTROOPPENHEIMERPOOR THINGSTHE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/XaS6xRf0gS
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– Editing
Anatomy Of A Fall
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
– Costume Design
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
– Make Up & Hair
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
– Original Score
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
– Production Design
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
– Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
– Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
– British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
– British Short Film
Festival Of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish And Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow
A massive congratulations to our British Short Film nominees! 🍿
FESTIVAL OF SLAPSGORKAJELLYFISH AND LOBSTERSUCH A LOVELY DAYYELLOW#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/YL8cMJVDD7
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
– EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
The EE Bafta film awards will be hosted by David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall on February 18 and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.