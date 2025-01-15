Bafta 2025 film nominations: Key numbers and trends

Here are some of the statistics and trends from this year’s Bafta film nominations, including nationality, gender and ethnicity:

– Nationality

A modest range of nationalities is represented in the 2025 acting nominations, with Australian, part-French, Irish, Italian, Spanish, part-Romanian and Russian nominees making the list, along with the UK and United States.

Across the four acting categories, UK actors make up just five of the 24 nominees, or 21% – the same proportion as in 2023 and 2024, and one of the lowest on record.

The average since 2000 has been 32%.

In 2002, 60% of acting nominations went to UK talent, and this remains the highest proportion so far this century.

No UK performers have been nominated for best supporting actor, as was the case last year and in 2022.

Felicity Jones is the sole UK hopeful in the supporting actress category, for her role in The Brutalist.

Two of the six nominees for best actor are from the UK – Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Hugh Grant (Heretic) – and the same is true for the best actress award, where the UK is represented by Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths).

Among the UK talent missing out on a nod are Marisa Abela (Back To Black), Daniel Craig (Queer), Jude Law (Firebrand), Emily Watson (Small Things Like These) and Kate Winslet (Lee), all of whom made it to the longlist of nominations.

(PA Graphics)

– Gender

In 2022, women made up half of the six nominees for best director, and in 2021 they outnumbered men by four to two.

This year, as in 2023 and 2024, just one woman has been nominated – Coralie Fargeat, for the film The Substance.

Female directors overlooked this year include Ellen Kuras (Lee), Alice Rohrwacher (La Chimera) and Nora Fingscheidt (The Outrun).

There have only been three female winners of the best director award in Bafta history: Kathryn Bigelow (for The Hurt Locker in 2010), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland in 2021) and Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog in 2022).

No women have been nominated this year for best cinematography, as was the case in 2024.

In the preceding two years there was only one female on the list: Mandy Walker in 2023 (Elvis) and Ari Wenger in 2022 (The Power Of The Dog).

History has made been made in this year’s acting nominations, however – Karla Sofia Gascon is the awards’ first transgender nominee, getting a nod in the best actress category for playing the title role in the musical comedy Emilia Perez.

– Ethnicity

Some five of the 24 acting nominees are non-white, of 21% of the total.

This is down from 25% last year and 38% in 2023, and is well below the record 67% in 2021.

But although the proportion of non-white nominees has fallen this year, it is still higher than the average since 2000 (13%) and is an improvement on the 2020 list, when every acting nominee was white.

Two of the six nominees for best actress are non-white, making it the most ethnically diverse of the acting categories: Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths).

(PA Graphics)

– First-timers

Of the 24 people nominated across the performance categories, 14 are first-time Bafta nominees, up from 11 last year and the same number as in 2023, though down from 19 in 2022 and 21 in 2021.

Three of the six people up for best director are first-time nominees: Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

– Most nominations

Conclave bagged the most nominations for this year’s awards (12), just ahead of Emilia Perez (11), followed by The Brutalist (nine) and three films each with seven mentions: Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked.

(PA Graphics)

Conclave is one short of Oppenheimer’s 13 nominations last year and two short of the 14 nominations for All Quiet On The Western Front in 2023.

But neither of those films went on to sweep the board, both of them winning seven Baftas on awards night.