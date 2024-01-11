Back to Black: first trailer for Amy Winehouse biopic from Sam Taylor-Johnson released

A first look at Back to Black, the forthcoming biopic of Amy Winehouse, has been released ahead of the film’s release in April.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, whose study of the early years of John Lennon, Nowhere Boy, brought her considerable acclaim, the film features newcomer Marisa Abela as Winehouse, the London soul singer who rose to fame with debut album Frank in 2003 and 2006 follow-up Back to Black.

Related: The media exploited Amy Winehouse’s life. A new biopic looks set to do the same with her death

The singer-songwriter struggled with addiction and press intrusion and died aged 27 in 2011 of accidental alcohol poisoning.

The film has the blessing of the Winehouse estate overseen by Amy’s father, Mitch, who is played by Eddie Marsan in the film; the trailer shows her getting a tattoo declaring “Daddy’s girl” on her left arm.

Lesley Manville co-stars as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia (whose name was inked on her right arm), and Jack O’Connell as her husband from 2007-2009, Blake Fielder-Civil.