B-movie director Roger Corman who inspired Tarantino dies

Legendary director Roger Corman died at his home in California on Thursday (May 9).

The writer and filmmaker was aged 98 when he passed away at his Santa Monica residence, (via The Guardian).

In a statement, his daughter Catherine Corman said: "He was generous, open-hearted and kind to all those who knew him.

"When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Corman established an impressive career, which saw him create movie magic from low-budget projects, while working more than 60 years in the industry. He produced and directed a host of B-movies including The Little Shop of Horrors (1960), The Raven (1963) and War of the Satellites (1958).

After quickly deciding industrial engineering wasn't for him, Corman's career began as he worked his way up from his messenger role at 20th Century Fox.

He then started working independently, producing up to nine films within a year, all of which contributed to more than 400 movies produced in his whole career.

As well as being an inspiration to filmmakers, Corman was significant in launching the careers of many stars, including Jack Nicholson, Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock and William Shatner.

He also mentored directors James Cameron, Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese before their big career breakthroughs.

Tributes have been pouring in from those who were inspired by Corman and his work. In a post on X, filmmaker John Carpenter wrote:

"Roger Corman, one of the most influential movie directors in my life, has passed away. It was my privilege to know him. He was a great friend. He shaped my childhood with science fiction movies and Edgar Allen Poe epics. I'll miss you, Roger."

