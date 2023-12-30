Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito share Twins reunion

Universal

Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have shared a sweet picture of their reunion.

The 1988 comedy saw the pair play Julius and Vincent Benedict respectively, depicting their contrasting personalities after they discover they are twins.

The film has garnered a cult status in the 35 years since its release, with fans now delighted to see the two main stars reunite at a Broadway show.

Universal

Related: Netflix unveils the first look at Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-adventure show

“My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in I Need That,” wrote Schwarzenegger on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the pair alongside DeVito’s daughter Lucy, who also appears in the play.

“He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute – one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again.”

There have long been reports of a sequel to Twins, with Triplets being greenlit as recently as 2021, but DeVito recently revealed that the project was now on the backburner.

“Arnold and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor – which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” he said, with Schwarzenegger echoing the sentiments of his co-star.

Related: Danny DeVito says a Matilda reunion is in the works with Mara Wilson

“Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father [Ivan] died. His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing.”

Despite Twins 2 seemingly not happening, the pair are set to reunite for a mystery project, with DeVito teasing: “We have a little project that we've been chatting about. It's [about] two friends, two guys - because we have a good time together [and] complement each other in a lot of ways.”

You Might Also Like