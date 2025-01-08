Armie Hammer to star in The Dark Knight

Armie Hammer is to play the lead role in the vigilante thriller 'The Dark Knight'.

The 38-year-old actor will feature as the crime-fighting titular character in Uwe Boll's movie that is set to begin principal photography in Croatia later this month.

The 'Call Me by Your Name' star's comeback continues to gather pace after his career came to a shuddering halt in 2021 after he was accused of sexual misconduct and sharing cannibalism fantasies.

After a lengthy probe, Los Angeles prosecutors decided in 2023 not to charge Hammer with any crime and it was revealed last year that he would be making his return to acting in the Western movie 'Frontier Crucible'.

In 'The Dark Knight', Armie plays the role of Sanders, who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals.

While he is seen as a hero in the eyes of the public and becomes a social media sensation, the local police chief considers him to be a menace and vows to take him down.

Boll – whose recent credits include 'First Shift' and the upcoming 'Run' - said: "The story of 'The Dark Knight' couldn't be a more current topic, and I'm excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast."

Despite the film's familiar title, executive producer Michael Roesch insists it is "very different" to Christopher Nolan's Batman movie.

He added: "With Armie Hammer in the lead role and more great actors to be announced soon, and with an outstanding script, we are excited to build up on the great response we got for 'First Shift' and 'Run', and will have another strong movie soon."

Hammer recently revealed that his acting career is beginning to pick up again and he is now so busy that he's "turning jobs down".

Speaking on the 'Your Mom's House' podcast, he said: "My dance card's getting pretty full. That first job that I turned down after four years of this s***, I mean, it was the best feeling I've ever had."

The 'On the Basis of Sex' actor is relieved that Hollywood appears to be giving him a second chance.

Hammer said: "The worm is turning, it takes time.

"It's slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, 'Man, that guy got f*****.' And that feels really good. It's really encouraging."

The star also reflected on the "scary experience" of working under the direction of David Fincher in the 2010 film 'The Social Network'.

He explained: "He knows how to do every single person's job better than they do.

"And if you are doing your job well he doesn't talk to you or he ignores you because he's like, 'You're doing your job. That's what your here for. Go do your job.' And if you f*** up, he's gonna whip his head over and look at you and you want to die.

"He's probably one of the smartest people that I've ever worked with."