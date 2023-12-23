Aquaman star Jason Momoa denies he's playing new DC character

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Jason Momoa, star of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, has denied claims that he'll be returning to the DC universe following the end of Zack Snyder's DCEU.

Momoa appeared as Arthur Curry, better known as the watery superhero Aquaman, in the 2018 film of the same name, as well as its recently released sequel – but it looks as though that's it for the actor and bringing DC comic book characters to life.

The DC Extended Universe has been brought to an end with Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are now bringing their own projects to the table, and some fans think that Momoa would be perfect for the role of anti-hero bounty hunter Lobo.

"I haven’t received that call," he said, speaking to Fandango.

"I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a fu*k yeah," he continued. "I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there."

Momoa also added that he has a personal fondness of Lobo: "I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, 'Hello? It’s the perfect role'."

Lobo is a lesser-known DC character, originally introduced as a Superman villain, before the seven-foot, grey skinned bounty hunter returned to the comics in the '90s.

DC Studios has undergone major leadership changes, resulting in many projects being scrapped, including uncertainty over whether Superman and Wonder Woman actors Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot would reprise their roles.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom was described as a "fittingly messy end" to Synder's DCU by Digital Spy.

"If you're only coming to Aquaman 2 for the action, then you might not mind so much about the plot," it reads. "Whether it's been cut down or not, the result is a movie that rattles along from one set piece to another as though it's in a rush to get it all over with."

