Aquaman debuts with low Rotten Tomatoes score after first reviews

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has received a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score as the first reviews for the film drop.

The sequel to the 2018 box office smash sees the return of Jason Momoa as the title character and marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, so the success of Aquaman 2 could determine how fondly the franchise is remembered by fans.

Alongside Momoa, the film sees the return of cast members Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Adbdul-Mateen II (Black Manta) and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus).

In the new sequel, again directed by James Wan, Arthur Curry faces off against villain Black Manta once again, this time joining forces with his brother and former king of Atlantis, Orm, to try and protect their kingdom and save the world.

The sequel has not gone down too well with critics, receiving an initial score of 36% on Rotten Tomatoes from 42 reviews at time of writing.

While there is praise for the cast and the spectacle of the film, reviewers have described Aquaman 2 as a disappointing and underwhelming end to the franchise.

As the film hits cinemas today, take a look at what some of the reviews are saying:

"If you're only coming to Aquaman 2 for the action, then you might not mind so much about the plot. Whether it's been cut down or not, the result is a movie that rattles along from one set piece to another as though it's in a rush to get it all over with.

"It's all such a waste of everybody's talent, even though the cast certainly tries to spark things into life."

"Despite its thin story and ridiculous moments, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is an enjoyable enough superhero movie. It's fast-paced enough that I never had time to get bored, but forgettable enough to be considered a throwaway film.

"Though [it's] ostensibly the conclusion of the DCEU, it's not a proper finale so much as the final episode of a series that was unexpectedly cancelled mid-year."

"Does the 3D heighten the action? Not especially, but the real answer is: Nothing could heighten it. The movie, with all that combat, is staged on an impressively grand scale by the returning director, James Wan, but at the same time there's something glumly standard about it."

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the latest entry in the rogues' gallery of brainless franchise films. It is yet another reminder that cinema is locked in a corporate chokehold, robbing artists of the ability even to flail about in style anymore.

"Now, it's somehow possible to watch Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman straddle a CGI robot-shark and feel… nothing at all."

"This is clearly a film made by the same guy who directed Furious 7, as the humour is silly and there are plenty of bonkers moments, but they work because of how earnest the film is, with director James Wan grounding it in one idea — family.



"When the plot gets going and we're on a road trip through fantastical locations, the movie becomes a fun ride. It's not as good as the original, but it is still one of the better superhero films of the year."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is out now in cinemas.

