Anyone But You's Glen Powell opens up about filming "sexy shower scene"

Anyone But You star Glen Powell has opened up about filming the movie's "sexy shower scene".

The Top Gun: Maverick actor stars alongside Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney in the hotly anticipated rom-com.

The movie follows Ben (Powell) and Bea (Sweeney), two people with a frosty relationship with one another. They pretend to be a couple when they attend a friend's wedding – only to get more than they bargained for.

Speaking to E! News, Powell revealed that the movie's steamiest scene – which sees Ben and Bea share a very intimate moment in the shower – was a lot more awkward to film than viewers would expect.

"When we were doing that, there were other people weighing in on what we should do in that scene. I was like, 'I don't like when crew members are weighing in on how I should do a sexy shower scene'," he said.

"You start getting in the head of some of your crew members. You're like, 'That is weird, man. Can't look at you the same way.'"

Sweeney agreed that the scene created an unusual situation behind the scenes, saying: "There's always an awkward moment, but I don't know if it's because you're so close to someone other than the 40 crew members that are watching you film this – that's the awkward part.

"If anything, I feel more safe with someone who I'm friends with than some people that you don't really know."

Powell went on to describe his on-screen chemistry with The White Lotus star and how it helped him enjoy the experience.

"I feel like the one thing is, when you're making a movie, is to know that you have a teammate," he explained.

"When you make a rom-com, you have to do a lot of crazy things. If you get through a rom-com and look cool, you're doing it all wrong. So to have a teammate where I feel like we could be our goofiest, dumbest, most stripped-down selves, I think that is the key to a great teammate."

Ahead of its release on Boxing Day (December 26), Anyone But You earned a fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating, with critics praising the film for its "fun escapism" and "star chemistry".

Anyone But You is now playing in US and UK cinemas.





