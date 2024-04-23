Anne Hathaway says she had to kiss 10 men during ‘gross’ chemistry audition

Catherine Shoard
·4 min read
<span>‘I just pretended I was excited and got on with it’ … Anne Hathaway.</span><span>Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images</span>
‘I just pretended I was excited and got on with it’ … Anne Hathaway.Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has revealed that in the 2000s, producers on a film she was starring in required her to kiss a succession of potential co-stars.

Speaking to V Magazine, the actor said that in the 2000s, “it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it.”

She continued: “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ Because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her role in Les Misérables and is shortly to be seen in romantic comedy The Idea of You, said that she acceded to the request.

“And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult’, so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better.”

Hathaway, who also acts as a producer on her new film, about the relationship between a single mother and a boy band star played by Nicholas Galitzine, said she now engineered such tests differently.

“We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love,” she said, “that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we’d do a short little improv.

Related: The sizzling secrets of on-screen chemistry: from Dirty Dancing to La La Land

“I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together.”

Galitzine chose a song by rock band Alabama Shakes, fronted by Brittany Howard. “I heard Brittany’s voice and I just started smiling,” said Hathaway.

“And he saw me smile, so he relaxed, and we just started dancing. Nobody was showing off. Nobody was trying to get the gig. We were just in a space dancing. I looked over and Michael Showalter, our director, was beaming. Spark!”

Galitzine has also spoken about his experience of their joint audition, saying that although he found it “incredibly intimidating … there was something almost spiritual that kind of happened there where I felt this immediate connection to Annie, and we had a simpatico and a shared sense of humour and it was just very easy.”

Galitzine was also the subject of a chaste chemistry test for romcom Red, White and Royal Blue, in which he plays Prince Henry, a member of the British monarchy who begins a relationship with the son of the first female President of the United States.

Director Matthew Lopez described the Zoom chemistry read to Radio Times: “Within five minutes … we all knew that we had found our Henry and our Alex.

“It was instantaneous. It was really just … quite literal chemistry. I think you could feel the atoms swirling between them. Even though one of them was in New Orleans, and one of them was in LA.”

While establishing a real-life frisson between prospective co-stars is a widely recognised necessity when casting a film, chemistry tests – in which strangers are instructed to become intimate – can occur in semi-private settings, usually without an intimacy coordinator present.

One example is the first encounter between Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who were instructed to begin kissing on a bed at the home of director Catherine Hardwicke.

“Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed,” Hardwicke has recalled, “the kissing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.’ And I’m in there filming with my little video camera.

“At the end [after the audition], Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob.’ I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought, ‘Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things.’ So I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual …’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.’”

Stewart and Pattinson went on to have a relationship and Twilight became a multimillion-dollar franchise.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Britain will boost defence spending to 2.5pc by 2030, Sunak to announce

    Rishi Sunak is set to announce that Britain will spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

  • EU Parliament approves rules requiring companies to repair worn-out products

    The European Parliament approved rules on Tuesday to give consumers the right to have worn-out products like washing machines and smartphones repaired by producers, to cut waste and make goods last longer. The European Union policy would oblige manufacturers to offer repairs for fridges, vacuum cleaners, televisions, washing machines and other goods that are deemed "repairable" under EU law and sold within the bloc. Consumers will gain the right to choose either a repair - or a replacement - for faulty products while the product is still under guarantee.

  • Channel migrant deaths ‘underscore’ need for Rwanda plan, says Sunak

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: ‘We want to prevent people making these very dangerous crossings.’

  • Elon Musk targets driverless Uber future after Tesla’s electric car crash

    Tesla investors have spent the last few months wondering if the car maker’s chief executive has his eye on the ball.

  • Scotland in 'dangerous' moment for climate goals

    Head of climate watchdog tells MSPs there is a risk of a "policy vacuum" after Scotland ditched targets.

  • Vertical Farm Feeds Cincinnati Zoo's Giraffes And Manatees

    Vertical Farm Feeds Cincinnati Zoo's Giraffes And Manatees. Giraffes and manatees at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden are helping save the planet by consuming fresh vegetables grown on-site in an onsite ‘vertical farm’. The Zoo’s new container farming system will produce hundreds of pounds of produce each week that will be fed to animals as soon as it’s harvested. Cincinnati Zoo’s vice president of facilities and sustainability, Mark Fisher said: “This gives us a year-round, sustainable source of high-quality food that we can pick and serve immediately.” Other environmental benefits include a reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from crop cultivation, fertilizer application, and manure management associated with traditional farming. The hydroponic farming method uses nutrient-rich water instead of soil to grow plants, so fertiliser and pesticides are not necessary.

  • Competitors Squawk It Out to Be European Gull Screeching Champion

    People young and old gathered in De Panne, Belgium, on Sunday, April 21, for the European Championships of Gullscreeching.Footage recorded by Niel Van Herck shows the event, where competitors, often in fancy dress, did their best impressions of a screeching seagull while a full house watched on.The event, which is in its fourth year, was attended by competitors from countries including England, Sweden, and France.The title was taken by a Portuguese scientist, Belgian media reported.In the junior category, a fledgling competitor from the UK, nine-year-old Cooper Wallace, took the win with a performance that included lunging at some fries held by his little sister, Shelby.Competitors were scored on both the sound of the screech and how well they understood gull behavior, the event organizer told local media. Credit: Niel Van Herck via Storyful

  • Everton search for investment to complete 777 deal

    Everton are searching for third-party investment in order to push through a protracted takeover by 777 Partners.

  • UPS Sees Fifth Consecutive Quarterly Earnings Decline As Delivery Giant Keeps 2024 View Steady

    UPS reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings but with revenue coming in below Wall Street predictions Tuesday. The package delivery giant also reaffirmed full-year guidance. Shares of UPS moved higher early.

  • Rihanna's new skunk hairstyle has us equal parts confused and in love

    Rihanna announces the release of a new Fenty Beauty foundation. For this, she sports a new hybrid brunette and blonde hair colour making for a skunk look.

  • 'Emery in perfect place... now it is time for him to write the next chapter'

    Unai Emery is in the perfect place to thrive at Aston Villa. When he was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor in November 2022, Villa were 14th and three points above the Premier League relegation zone. Now, Emery is on the verge of taking the club to the next level as they edge closer to Champions League qualification and ending a 28-year trophy drought.

  • Weak cold front rolling through Colorado Tuesday

    It will be about 10 to 15 degrees below normal with the chance for a few storms and showers Tuesday afternoon.

  • DUKE + DEXTER Launches First-Ever Clothing Collection

    DUKE + DEXTER, the London-based label known for making loafers cool again, just made its first...

  • A closer look at the hot streak of world number one Scottie Scheffler

    The Masters winner has extend his sizeable lead over Rory McIlroy at the top of the rankings

  • Curtis Langdon is the answer to England’s hooker depth problems

    Rarely in the recent past have England’s hooker stocks been more depleted. With the captain, Jamie George, as first choice and Theo Dan, his understudy at Saracens, the preferred bench man in the Six Nations, the front-line duo are respectable and balanced. Beneath them, however, there has been cause for concern.

  • 'Fewer plastic pitch excuses, more manager responsibility'

    Prior to Stevie Clarke coming to the Theatre of Pies, our home record was abysmal and there was very little said about the surface. Since then our record has greatly improved and coincidentally so have the excuses from managers who won't take responsibility for their own shortcomings.

  • Eric Green weather April 23

    Eric Green weather April 23

  • Volkswagen holds keys to Porsche's race against Ferrari

    Porsche AG's ability to close a hefty valuation discount to top rival Ferrari could hinge on whether its main owner, Volkswagen, is prepared to take a step back, giving the German sports car maker more freedom to cut costs and shape its future. The maker of the iconic 911 has started the seventh quarter since its listing with a discount to Ferrari on a price-to-earnings (PE) basis just off a record 69%, disappointing hopes it could command a luxury-like valuation. 2024 is shaping up to be a transition year, as Porsche AG launches several new models, keeping a lid on margins ahead of a more promising 2025 for the company that is 75.4% owned by Volkswagen.

  • Germany's RTL acquires Nickelodeon rights for children's TV network

    Super RTL, a children's television network belonging to Bertelsmann's RTL Group, has struck a deal to acquire Nickelodeon series in Germany, the group said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Super RTL will acquire a rights package to bring current and upcoming series from Nickelodeon, owned by Paramount Global, to its television programme. The German broadcaster also plans to take over Nickelodeon's established satellite frequency to create a new linear children's channel, the statement said.

  • London headteacher introducing 12-hour school day to tackle smartphone addiction

    Notting Hill school head Andrew O’Neill wants to turn the tide on smartphone use by pupils