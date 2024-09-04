Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain's thriller is now on Netflix

Mothers' Instinct, starring Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, is now available to watch on Netflix.

The psychological thriller, which landed on the streaming service today, is set in 1960s suburbia and stars Hathaway and Chastain as best friends and neighbours Alice and Céline.

However, when one of their children falls from a balcony to their death, guilt and paranoia begin to unravel their sisterly bond.



Following its release in cinemas in March, Mothers' Instinct received mixed reviews from critics and now sits at a less than favourable 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Mothers' Instinct is a glossily enjoyable showcase for Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, although the stars are ill-served by a thin story and shaky tonal command," reads the site's critics' consensus.

Elsewhere, Chastain is next set to appear in and executive produce Apple TV+'s upcoming crime thriller The Savant.

Inspired by a real-life story originally published by Cosmopolitan in 2019, the series will follow a woman who aims to stop large-scale public attacks by infiltrating online hate groups.

The actor is also reuniting with Memory director Michael Franco for his next film Dreams, which will star Chastain as a wealthy socialite who strikes up a romance with a Mexican ballet dancer, played by Isaac Hernández.

Meanwhile, Hathaway most recently starred opposite Nicholas Galitzine in Prime Video's The Idea of You.

The film, which is adapted from Robinne Lee's Harry Styles-inspired novel of the same name, follows Hathaway's character Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who embarks on a whirlwind romance with 24-year-old boyband heartthrob Hayes (Galitzine).

Mothers' Instinct is now available to watch on Netflix.

