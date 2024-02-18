American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson lands next movie role

John Nacion - Getty Images

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has landed her next movie role in upcoming biopic Ethel.

The Ratched actress is best known for appearing in several seasons of Ryan Murphy's spooky anthology in varying roles, but according to Deadline, her next part will be a supporting character to pioneering conductor Ethel Stark, who led the Montreal Women’s Symphony Orchestra.

Shira Haas will star as Ethel, and Paulson will appear as Madge Bowen – "a corseted socialite who desires more than tea parties and country clubs" – in the film, which is currently in pre-production.

John Nacion - Getty Images

Related: American Horror Story’s Kim Kardashian confirms Delicate part 2 release date

The film's official synopsis is a lengthy one, and reads:



“Ethel is a fierce talent; a musical prodigy determined to realise her talent and fulfil her dream. As with many trailblazers, she’s ahead of her time, and must break through the social boundaries of the 1940s – a world which doesn’t recognise her talent, because she’s ‘only a woman’.

"With her fiancée now at war in Europe, Ethel feels alone and must go into battle by herself. But she is not alone: women just like her, from every walk of life, are struggling to be heard while they chase their own dreams."

Fox

Related: Ratched’s Sarah Paulson shares disappointing update on season 2 of Netflix show

The synopsis continues: "Each has music inside them, ready to burst out. And when guided by Ethel, they organise an informal troupe of all-female musicians, they become united in hope.

"Through friendship, performance and entertainment, this talented group of women step from the shadows into the light and are heard by the world – and we celebrate their triumph.”



Paulson recently made a cameo in Prime Video's Mr & Mrs Smith, which stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as a married couple – who happen to be highly skilled assassins. The series is a soft reboot of the original film starring Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie.

Story continues

No release date for Ethel has been confirmed.





You Might Also Like