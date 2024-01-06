Amber Heard breaks silence about Aquaman 2

Warner Brothers Pictures

Amber Heard has spoken about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom for the first time since it was released.

The Mera actress did not take part in the promotional campaign for the superhero sequel, and was barely featured in the film's trailers. She has stayed relatively out of the spotlight since her defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

But now she has referenced the film in an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support and for enjoying her role.

"After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," she wrote. "Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much."

During her time in court in 2022, Heard claimed that her return as Mera was a "very pared-down version" of what was originally planned.

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role," she said.

Director James Wan denied that in September of that year, stating: "The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that."

Now that the film is out, we see that there is a focus on Arthur and Orm in the second act, but Mera gets a lot to do in the first third of the film, and returns for the final act with a fair few heroic moments.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is out in cinemas now.

