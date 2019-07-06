Aidan Turner: I won’t be able to watch the final series of Poldark

Poldark star Aidan Turner will not be watching the hit period drama when it returns to TV screens.

The heartthrob, 36, says seeing himself on television makes him uncomfortable.

“I find it really hard,” he said, adding of the forthcoming series: “I was sent some clips to watch and I just can’t, I find it so difficult…

“I just see a lot of mistakes and I think of things I should have done differently.”

The fifth instalment of the BBC One period drama, co-starring Eleanor Tomlinson, will be the last.

Turner shot to fame in a shirtless scene when the Cornwall-set drama, based on the novels by Winston Graham, first aired.

Asked whether he goes shirtless again in season five, the Irish actor said: “I think I probably do. I don’t know… maybe in the bedroom there are bits, I can’t remember.”

He said it “took a lot of work” to get into shape for the first series, joking: “I couldn’t do it now.”

Poldark returns to BBC One on Sunday July 14.