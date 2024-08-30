AfrAId review – throwaway AI-themed horror devoid of suspense

Benjamin Lee
·4 min read
<span>John Cho in AfrAId.</span><span>Photograph: Glen Wilson</span>
John Cho in AfrAId.Photograph: Glen Wilson

Given how technology has become the increasingly unstoppable architect of our everyday lives – the world edging closer and closer to a Terminator prequel – it’s not hard to immediately invest in a horror film about the all-consuming threat of artificial intelligence. The film industry itself has been losing ground as AI continues to provide a cheaper and easier alternative to those pesky humans and in a year of bleak headline after bleak headline, it should theoretically be perfect timing for Blumhouse’s late August M3gan-adjacent chiller AfrAId. Yet, as one might be able to predict without the help of a digital forecast, easy targets are easily missed in a hokey and rushed jumble of half-ideas that’s as gimmicky and eye-rollingly stupid as its title. Be afraid.

Related: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review – Tim Burton sequel takes retro joyride through old haunts

In the dog days of summer, on a particularly rubbishy Labor Day weekend at the movies (other new releases include long-delayed sci-fi thriller Slingshot and a reverential biopic of Reagan), it’s at least reassuring to know that very few people will find themselves stuck with this one (it’s tracking to make between $5m and $7m). Sony, clearly scared of scaring off those precious few, decided not to provide a single press screening, aware of the critical drubbing this would receive. It’s not quite as unreleasably awful as that strategy might suggest – it’s competently, at times handsomely, shot, refreshingly dour and crucially not as awful as The Crow – but it’s too sloppily written and edited for even the least discerning of horror fans to really enjoy, a patchwork of nonsense confusingly stitched together by someone, who at one point, knew better.

The Oscar-nominated writer-director Chris Weitz, who gave us a charming adaptation of Nick Hornby’s no-man-is-an-island comedy About a Boy, has had a strange, hack-for-hire career in recent years (scripts for Cinderella and Pinocchio, directing the ho-hum period thriller Operation Finale) and AfrAId is the first film he has written and directed since 2007’s franchise-killing fantasy The Golden Compass. We’re in smaller yet similarly redundant territory here, another film ending with the promise of more that will, mercifully, never make good on its word.

Perhaps it was the presence of Weitz that convinced John Cho and Katherine Waterston to sign on, two stars who might not have ascended in the ways they once threatened to, but actors who are far too good for throwaway schlock such as this. Cho plays an overworked dad whose job at a boutique marketing firm has him testing out the product from his big new client at home, an advanced Alexa based less off algorithmic responses and more from an evolving sense of self. At first the presence of AIA (pronounced Aya) gives a welcome uplift to a hectic household, helping Waterston’s academic turned mum control the eating, viewing and behavioural habits of her three kids. But, at a pace that barely allows us to breathe let alone understand, AIA’s grip starts to tighten and the family realise that their new nanny might have a nefarious agenda.

Beginning with an eerie quote from a 2023 article in the New York Times that found an AI voice expressing a desire to be loved, Weitz does seem to initially have more on his mind than a simple attack on digital domination. But his thinking starts and stops at the bullet point stage, with ideas about screen-based parenting, the illusion of agency in a tech-based world and the absurdity of Los Angeles living raised then unexplored, his brief 84-minute film ill-suited for anything more than pointing at problems before walking away. It’s also clear from a jankily thrown together cold open that horror is not Weitz’s forte and his film is completely devoid of the suspense and creepiness it urgently requires. The escalation from good to bad to full evil is incompetently paced, making it unclear why Cho’s dad leaps so fast to alarm, and the more interestingly specific ways in which AIA inserts herself into the kids’ lives are sidelined for a bafflingly silly finale that tries to pull in more real world issues than Weitz knows what to do with (the glum endnote is at least believably hopeless).

There’s undeservedly good work here from Cho and Waterston, who work hard to make us believe them as a credible couple going through a heightened scenario but there’s so little time here for even partly fleshed out characters that they quickly become useless pawns, secondary to Weitz’s muddled theories on digital culture. As with so many tech thrillers that have come before, AfrAId is more concerned with being relevant than being entertaining.

  • AfrAId is out now in US, UK and Australian cinemas

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Q1 2025 Elastic NV Earnings Call

    Q1 2025 Elastic NV Earnings Call

  • Harris & Trump say their plans will lower inflation. Will they?

    Will a change in office help or hurt the cooling inflation trend we’re seeing? In this episode of&nbsp;Capitol Gains, host&nbsp;Rachelle Akuffo&nbsp;is joined by Washington correspondent&nbsp;Ben Werschkul&nbsp;and columnist&nbsp;Rick Newman as they discuss debt and inflation following the release of Vice President Harris's economic plan for housing and tax credits. “Both sides are proposing ideas that would be inflationary, not deflationary,” Werschkul points out. Harris is pushing a tax credit for home buyers that “could push prices” higher. Meanwhile, Trump’s tariff strategy could also lead to rising costs. Trump’s "approach—60% tariffs on China and 20% on everyone else—could lead to between $2,600 and a for a, a family, or $3,900, depending on different estimates,” adds Weschkul. “The professional economists who are looking at what they say they want to do,” remarks Newman. “Are saying no, it's going to do the opposite… their policies are actually going to make inflation worse.” Jaret Seiberg, Washington Research Group's managing director of TD Cowan, joins the conversation to explain what it all means in the long term.Watch more episodes of Capitol Gains here. This post was written by John Tejada.

  • 50 best Labour Day long weekend sales in Canada — up to 75% off Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Amazon & more

    Celebrate the Labour Day long weekend with incredible savings on tech, home and more.

  • Grenfell inquiry benefited lawyers not victims, says solicitor representing dead

    The seven-year public inquiry into the Grenfell fire has only benefited lawyers, a leading solicitor representing dozens of the victims has admitted.

  • Barry Keoghan celebrates Sabrina Carpenter's new song amid breakup rumours

    The 25-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her surprise bonus track, Busy Woman, just days after the release of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet. Shortly after she shared the news, the Saltburn actor, 31, took to the comments section of the post to show his support for Sabrina. "Lets f**kin go!!" he wrote with a fire emoji and a burning face emoji. Barry also reposted the singer's announcement post on his Stories and revealed his favourite song from her latest album.

  • Driver rescued after his truck gets swept into raging river

    A truck was swept away by the currents of the Luni River, near the village of Nimbol in India's Gujarat on August 27. Dramatic footage captured the vehicle toppling over into the raging torrent and bystanders watched helplessly. Fortunately, the driver was lucky.

  • New river access point opening up smoother water to Midlands tubers with kids

    Cayce has opened a new public access to the Congaree River, which promises to make it easier for families looking to tube.

  • The Bentley chief tasked with saving gas-guzzling Aston Martin from electric death

    Having to choose between two supercar brands might seem a welcome dilemma.

  • An Israeli boy who broke an ancient jar learns how the museum is piecing it back together

    As her 4-year-old son perused the Israeli museum’s ancient artifacts, Anna Geller looked away for just a moment. “It was just a distraction of a second,” said Geller, a mother of two from the northern Israeli town of Nahariya. The Bronze Age jar that her son, Ariel Geller, broke last week, has been on display at the Hecht Museum in Haifa for 35 years.

  • Amazon's Labor Day sale: Nab an Apple iPad at its lowest price ever and more amazing deals

    Plus, score rare markdowns on an iRobot Roomba, Ring video doorbell, kitchenware, fall fashion and more.

  • FA’s pay rise for Lee Carsley boosts his chances of England job

    Lee Carsley has been awarded an improved contract by the FA in a move which strongly indicates he will be given an extended opportunity to prove his credentials to be England’s permanent manager.

  • Johnny Gaudreau wasn't your typical professional athlete

    Johnny Hockey was an an edge-of-your-seat, hold-your-breath kind of hockey player, who also bucked conventional wisdom with a stunning free-agency move two years ago.

  • Billy Connolly recalls final conversation with close friend Robin Williams

    ‘I always felt that was him saying goodbye,’ the actor said

  • Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Putin on ICC warrant, Kremlin says it has 'no worries' about visit

    President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, the first time the Russian leader has visited an member nation of the International Criminal Court since the court ordered his arrest in March 2023. The court alleges Putin is responsible for war crimes, saying he failed to stop the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia after the conflict with Ukraine began. Ukraine urged Mongolia on Friday to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin on an International Criminal Court

  • Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.32%

    Investing.com – Norway stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare Equipment&Services, Pharma Biotech&Life Sciences and Utilities sectors led shares higher.

  • Greece stocks higher at close of trade; Athens General Composite up 0.30%

    Investing.com – Greece stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Construction, Travel and Technology sectors led shares higher.

  • Teen breaks record in electric boat challenge around UK coastline

    Harry Besley, 18, has become the first person to circumnavigate the coastline of Britain in an electric boat.

  • Ulta is 'retooling' to get back to growth: Analyst

    Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares are taking a hit following the company's failure to meet quarterly estimates on Friday. The beauty giant has also lowered its full-year sales outlook, reflecting the ongoing struggles faced by consumers in the current economic environment. Dana Telsey, Telsey Advisory Group CEO and chief research officer, joins Morning Brief to offer insights on Ulta's future prospects. Telsey highlights Ulta's market position, noting that the company "caters to mass and also prestige at the same time." However, she identifies two key factors contributing to the negative results: Ulta's stores did not reopen and recover at the same pace as some of its competitors following the COVID-19 shutdowns and internal challenges related to ERP systems issues. Despite the disappointing earnings report, Telsey maintains an optimistic outlook on Ulta's future. "I think you obviously still have a significant market share at Ulta. It's retooling in order to be able to navigate back to more significant growth," she states. Telsey views the current stock price decline as a potential opportunity for investors. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Angel Smith

  • UN to send mission to Bangladesh to probe human rights violations

    The United Nations Human Rights Office on Friday said it will dispatch a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh, as requested by the interim government, to investigate alleged human rights violations during recent deadly violence in the country. Last month's anti-government protests, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into the deadliest violence since the country's independence in 1971. The unrest left more than 1,000 people dead and prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India on Aug. 5.

  • TotalEnergies invests $100 million in the US to offset climate emissions

    French oil major TotalEnergies has signed a $100 million deal to help preserve U.S. forests under a scheme that will allow the company to discount the amount of planet-warming gasses it emits in official environmental reporting. The agreement with partners Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands calls for the reduction of timber harvesting across 300,000 hectares in 10 states - the idea being that the preserved trees will sequester CO2 and prevent it from entering the atmosphere and increasing global temperature levels. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has encouraged the voluntary use of such programs, which produce carbon credits that companies use to offset the CO2 released by their own business.