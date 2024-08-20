Adam Ondra: Pushing the Limits review – Czech Spider-Man climbs all the way to Olympics

Phuong Le
·2 min read
<span>At ease in the mountains … Adam Ondra: Pushing the Limits</span><span>Photograph: PR image</span>
To observe world-famous rock climber Adam Ondra scale dizzyingly high mountain ranges is to witness the feats of a real-life Spider-Man; with stunning strength and agility, this Czech athlete has conquered some of the most difficult climbing routes in existence. Though more at ease among the mountain ranges, Ondra found himself drawn back to the world of competition climbing as the sport was finally included in the Olympics for the 2020 games. Providing an up-close and personal look at the hardships of training, Jan Šimánek and Petr Záruba’s intimate documentary reveals the blood, sweat and tears that paved Ondra’s road to Tokyo.

In the climber’s home, cups and trophies of all sizes line the shelves. He recently moved in with his fiancee, Iva, who is also a climbing champion in her own right. The coupling of two ambitious athletes, however, also comes with a lot of sacrifices. In the midst of one of their routine practices, Iva became tearful during her interview, as she mentioned how Ondra’s favourite training terrains are usually too advanced, leaving her with little opportunity to execute her own climbs. As Iva took a step back in her career, the film foregrounds how crucial her support is to Ondra’s success. When Ondra struggles with a climb, Iva is there, not just as his belayer but also an emotional anchor.

Indeed, the achievements of an athlete are clearly more than a mark of individual excellence: they’re also the result of teamwork. The film’s focus on mental health is also thoughtful; we see Ondra throughout not only strengthening his physical endurance but also his psychological wellness. In showing the vulnerabilities behind a seemingly indestructible champion, the film-makers bring to life the unseen human side of athletic competition.

• Adam Ondra: Pushing the Limits is on True Story from 23 August.

