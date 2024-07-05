New action movie Kill lands strong Rotten Tomatoes rating

New action movie Kill has landed a strong score on Rotten Tomatoes following its release in cinemas today.

The Bollywood film, which first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, follows Indian army commando Amrit (Lakshya) as he races to stop the arranged marriage of his secret love, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), by boarding the New Delhi-bound train that she and her family are travelling on.

However, the commute soon turns into an action-packed ride when a gang of violent thieves begin to terrorise the innocent passengers, leaving it up to Amrit to fight back and help save everyone onboard.

Lionsgate

Related: Beverly Hills Cop 4 debuts with fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating



The film has drawn an impressive 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 50 reviews at the time of writing, with critics calling it "brutal" and "spectacular".

Here’s what the reviewers have been saying:

"Kill is not a romance movie – in fact, it's one of India's most brutal, violent and bloody action movies that turns notions of good and evil on their heads and defies audience expectations."

"Kill makes very, very good on its goofy title by the time all is said and done, but perhaps the most surprising thing about [Nikhil Nagesh] Bhat’s action extravaganza is that it inverts expectations without ever getting off-track."

Lionsgate

Related: Best movie box sets to buy

"As brutal a film as the country has ever produced, Kill is a shockingly graphic action showcase from an industry that typically plays violence in a more cartoony register. All told, Overkill probably would have been a better title, considering how far Bhat takes each and every altercation, milking it for maximum vengeance."

"Kill delivers non-stop spectacular carnage in an undeniably crowd-pleasing manner with Lakshya presenting as an iconic superstar (bare-chested but wounded) as he breaks, batters and stabs all comers."

"Kill continually finds clever ways to defy our expectations through the particular placement of dramatic beats, surprising shifts in tone, and even just the way it keeps flipping the geography of the action."

Kill is out now in cinemas.

You Might Also Like