Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy team up for crime thriller

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy have teamed up for a new crime thriller.

The stars will appear in Blood On Snow, which is based on the novel by Jo Nesbø and is being adapted by the author himself, according to Deadline.

Directed by No Time to Die’s Cary Fukunaga, the story follows a hitman who finds himself the target of his boss and in the middle of a gang war after he is ordered to do a job that clashes with his morals.

“Hoffman’s trusted hitman, Olav (Johnson), is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job,” the synopsis reads.

“But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood… When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav’s principles clash with his loyalties.

“Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman’s next target and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo’s deadly gang war.

“Once a violent enforcer, Olav’s choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished.”

Blood On Snow was previously slated for an adaptation with Leonardo DiCaprio that never got off the ground.

Hardy was most recently seen in The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler, while Taylor-Johnson recently starred in The Fall Guy and will soon appear in Kraven the Hunter.

Earlier this year, the latter was at the centre of speculation that he could be the next James Bond, and awkwardly dodged a question about the rumours in the wake of reports.

Blood On Snow will begin filming later this year, and is yet to confirm a cinema release date.





