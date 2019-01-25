9 Game Of Thrones characters who need to die in season 8

We know, most of the villains have already been brutally dispatched by the time season eight of Game Of Thrones starts. Joffrey, Tywin, Ramsay Snow, Roose Bolton, even Littlefinger.

But that doesn’t mean we’re going into the final season without a death-tally score-card. There’s still plenty of baddies (and some goodies, soz) who we want to see get thrown face-first into the deepest pit of the seven hells. Starting with…

1. Cersei / Jaime

Yeah, sorry incest fans, but these two both have to die in season eight, for very different reasons. Cersei, because it’s been prophesied (she’s going to get killed either by a younger, more attractive woman – oh, hi Dany! – or her younger brother – hello Jaime!) and she deserves to be brutally murdered more than anyone else on the show. Yes, she did all she did to protect her children, but no, that does not make it okay.

Meanwhile, Jaime is looking like the most likely candidate to cut Cersei down (she thinks the prophecy refers to Tyrion, but Jaime’s also her younger brother, by minutes, as she was the first-born twin), which means we think he needs to die too. Mainly because he has a hard enough time being a King Slayer, so what would his life be like after he adds Queen Slayer to his CV.

2. The Mountain

The Mountain’s been a monster since the very first season. In fact, he’s one of the few villains we met in those early stages who’s still staggering around. That needs to end in season eight.

If Cleganebowl (the fan theory which states The Mountain and The Hound will have a fight to the death in season eight) doesn’t happen, we’re going to be asking HBO for our money back.

Worse, if The Mountain wins that fight, and ends up being the one to squeeze his giant a*** into the Iron Throne at the end, we’ll throw our telly off the nearest cliff edge.

3. Theon Greyjoy

Poor, poor Theon. We don’t want Theon to die because of his past crimes (though, seven hells, he deserves to!) but because he’s so pathetic.

Yes, he had a redemption arc by saving Sansa, but a castrated Theon (referred to in season one by Roz as being ‘A serious boy with a serious c***’) is basically better off dead.

All of his pleasures and passions have been removed by Ramsay, replaced with Reek. We’d like to see Theon and Reek achieve an honourable death in season eight.

4. Robyn Arryn

Urgh. Get this creepy little dude as far away from us as quickly as possible. Chuck him out of the Moon Door if you have to, we want to see the bad man fly.

5. Melisandre

