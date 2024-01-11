28 Days Later: Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are planning to reunite for the zombie horror sequel

Garland and Boyle at a screening for 28 Days Later (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

A sequel for the zombie horror film 28 Days Later is finally on its way, more than twenty years after the franchise began.

The film, which is reportedly titled 28 Years Later, will follow on from the 2002 original, and from its 2007 sequel 28 Weeks later. Even more excitingly, it will see director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunite to bring it to the screen – Boyle in his original role as director, and Garland as the scriptwriter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be the first in a brand-new trilogy (all of which will be written by Garland), and the project will be pitched to potential buyers later in the week. In contrast to the humble first film, which was made for a tiny $8m, there’s a rough budget of $75m laid out for each of the sequels.

When it was released in 2002, 28 Days Later became a sleeper hit at the box office. It launched the career of a young Cillian Murphy, who played Jim, a bike courier who wakes up from a coma to find that (Walking Dead-style) the UK had fallen prey to a terrifying rage virus while he was out cold.

Cillian Murphy could return for the sequel (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Immediately afterwards, he started working with Christopher Nolan for Batman Begins, his first time collaborating with the director (the award-winning Oppenheimer, for which he won a Golden Globes, is the pair's sixth film together).

The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, starred Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner and Idris Elba, and followed the efforts of NATO forces to create a safe zone in London – only for the virus to be reintroduced to it.

And despite his high Hollywood status, don’t rule out Murphy’s absence from the upcoming film – which will presumably be set 28 years after the outbreak of the rage virus. Though in Boyle's first iteration of 28 Days later, Jim died at the end, this scene was eventually deleted, paving the way for a future return.

“Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it,” Murphy said in 2022 during a chat with NME. “It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old.”

“That’s great to hear,” he added later, when asked about the sequel to the Independent. “I didn’t know that – I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I’m there.”