All 25 James Bond movies are coming to ITV next month

ITV has confirmed that all 25 James Bond movies will be coming to broadcast and streaming from next month.

While fans have been used to re-runs of the classic spy franchise on ITV over the years, the movies are set to launch in March on ITVX too – the first time they'll be on advertising-based streaming.

Each movie from Dr No to No Time to Die will be available to stream for 30 days after their linear transmission, with ITV4 set to kick things off by broadcasting a favourite from each Bond actor in the first week of March.

These will start with Sean Connery's Goldfinger on March 4, followed by George Lazenby's On Her Majesty's Secret Service on March 5, Roger Moore's The Spy Who Loved Me on March 6 and Timothy Dalton's Licence to Kill on March 7.

The week will then round off with Pierce Brosnan's GoldenEye on March 8 and Daniel Craig's Skyfall on March 10.

The 25 movies from the series will also be broadcast multiple times on ITV channels throughout the year, while ITVX will also stream documentaries Everything Or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 and Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story.

"It doesn’t get any more iconic than James Bond and we are honoured to bring this fantastic catalogue of films to our viewers both on our linear channels and via catch-up on ITVX," said ITV's senior acquisitions manager: films & kids, Darren Nartey. "Now where is my martini…".

The latest movie in the series, No Time to Die, was released in 2021, and marked Craig's final outing as 007. However, updates on his successor have been few and far between since.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan recently shut down rumours that he could direct the next Bond movie, admitting there is "no truth" to them.

