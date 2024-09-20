24-carat gold models of James Bond’s Aston Martin to go on sale for £25,000 each

Sarah Ping, PA
·3 min read

Seven 24-carat gold-plated models of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 will go on sale for nearly £25,000 each to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 007 film Goldfinger.

The limited edition models feature an array of functioning gadgets, as designed by film character Q in Goldfinger, such as an ejector seat, revolving number plates, a radar tracker screen, tyre slashers and twin front-mounted Browning machine guns.

There are only seven car models available with each being numbered 001 through to 007 and they will be available to purchase on October 5, which marks James Bond Day, each costing £24,999.

24-carat model of James Bond’s Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5 with an ejector seat
The ejector seat on a 24-carat gold-plated model of James Bond’s Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The miniature cars were created by British car kit makers Agora Models to celebrate 60 years since the Goldfinger film was released.

James Franks, one of the founders of Agora Models told the PA news agency: “We wanted to celebrate the 60th anniversary movie with a very special model.

“We took the DB5 from our range and created this ultra-luxury model kit, which is something as founder I’ve always wanted to do, make something really special.”

The model weighs around 7kg and measures 569mm by 211mm by 173mm and will be available to purchase as a complete model or self-build kit.

Clare Foltynie, also a founder of Agora Models, told PA creating the limited edition models is “a dream come true”.

24-carat model of James Bond’s Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5 on display with its doors and bonnet open
There will be only seven limited edition 24-carat gold models on sale from October 5 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It’s just a dream come true to have such a beautiful luxury edition of this stunning, iconic vehicle, something that we’ve always dreamed of doing, and to be here in all the glitz and the glamour and enjoying all the sparkle and the celebrations that revolve around this brand is just an absolute dream come true,” she said.

She added that the team at Agora Models are “proud” of the model, ensuring every detail is “absolutely perfect”.

“We put a great deal of effort into making sure that every detail is absolutely perfect,” she said.

“The green colour on the cables, the detailing of the dashboard, and of course, we all remember sitting watching the movie with our dads in the 1960s and 1970s and just enjoying the moment Bond deployed all of those gadgets.

24-carat model of James Bond’s Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5
The interior of a 24-carat gold-plated model of James Bond’s Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“To have them all functioning on this exquisite model is just a dream come true. I’m sure it will make a collector of Bond vehicles and memorabilia just the ultimate addition to their collection.”

The founder also said having only seven models felt like the “best and the most appropriate number of luxury edition kits to be making of this model” to pay homage to James Bond’s 007 codename.

The model, which was created in collaboration with 007 film makers and Eon Productions, will be available to buy on agoramodels.co.uk from October 5.

